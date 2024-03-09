JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target to GBX 250

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

TRST opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.90. The company has a market capitalization of £824.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9,925.00 and a beta of 1.03. Trustpilot Group has a 1-year low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 204 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

