JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $30,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $30,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,030 shares of company stock worth $15,717,833. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

