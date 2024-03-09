JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Price Target to $1.15

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1.40 to $1.15 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 4.5 %
DDL stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Dingdong has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $703.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.
