JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Price Target to $1.15

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1.40 to $1.15 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 4.5 %

DDL stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Dingdong has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $703.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 5.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,646,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after acquiring an additional 534,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,286,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 262,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

