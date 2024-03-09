JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,487,001 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.19% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $323,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,073,000 after buying an additional 2,934,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $196,750,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after buying an additional 1,494,105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

