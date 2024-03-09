JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 49,306 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,834,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,306 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $385,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,242,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.