JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Trading 1.3% Higher

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.25 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 99.25 ($1.26). 67,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 80,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,675.00.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,333.33%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

