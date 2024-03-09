Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Just Group Trading Up 13.7 %

LON JUST opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,070.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.92. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.40 ($1.30). The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65.

Get Just Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Just Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.