Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Olivier Thirot Sells 20,000 Shares

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Services Stock Up 2.6 %

KELYA opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 88.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 38.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 113.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 299.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

