Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 5,002 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,529,000 after purchasing an additional 381,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $77.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

