Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,378 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 4.8 %

SOI stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.