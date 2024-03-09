Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 68.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after purchasing an additional 418,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,109,000 after purchasing an additional 298,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Crown by 55.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

