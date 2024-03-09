KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.06.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $699.21 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $625.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

