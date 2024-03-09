Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.13.

NYSE KSS opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

