Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Cap of $49.17 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Komodo has a total market cap of $49.17 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00085432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00051070 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,573,552 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

