Kris Begic Sells 12,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 12,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 4.4 %

PTM stock opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$154.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.49. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$2.41.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

