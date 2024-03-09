Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Kroger updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Kroger Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KR opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kroger by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,724,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

