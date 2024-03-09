Lake Street Capital Increases Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Price Target to $7.00

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday.

Crexendo Stock Performance

CXDO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

