Lake Street Capital Raises Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target to $4.00

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STXS

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $215.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 77.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. On average, analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,492,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 297,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 47.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 289,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 243,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 90.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 494,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 234,833 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.