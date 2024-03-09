Lake Street Capital Trims Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Target Price to $11.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

