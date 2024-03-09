Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson Sells 5,000 Shares

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $121.99.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

