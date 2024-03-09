Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $121.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 512,182 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

