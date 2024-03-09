Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) COO Michael Forsum Buys 17,241 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) COO Michael Forsum acquired 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $483.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 295.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSEA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSEA

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.