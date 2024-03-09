Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Bruce D. Frank Acquires 2,155 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Bruce D. Frank bought 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,106.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 72.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 26.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

