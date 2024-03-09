Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

LGI stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

