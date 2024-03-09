Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
LGI stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
