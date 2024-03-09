LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.37% of LexinFintech worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 62.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 464,047 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 19.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LX opened at $1.77 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $288.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.86 to $2.12 in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

