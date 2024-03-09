Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $37.87

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $36.75. Li Auto shares last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 1,612,864 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 201,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $17,696,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.