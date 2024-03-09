Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.47.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

