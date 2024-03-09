LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

