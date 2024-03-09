Lisk Price Hits $2.18 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003187 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $310.83 million and $71.58 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002127 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001707 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.