LooksRare Market Capitalization Achieves $152.17 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $152.17 million and approximately $23.42 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

