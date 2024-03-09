LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Up 5.3%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 121,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 450,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXU

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $559.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.