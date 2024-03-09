Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $155,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $513,406,000 after purchasing an additional 140,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,313,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $460.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

