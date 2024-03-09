Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08), reports. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.95 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $1.72 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

