Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Receives Not Rated Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their not rated rating on shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Luther Burbank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $466.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.69. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

