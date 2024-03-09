MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.49), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $21.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MacroGenics by 517.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 910.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGNX. TheStreet lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGNX

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.