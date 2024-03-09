MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.49), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.
MacroGenics Price Performance
Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $21.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.
Insider Activity at MacroGenics
In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGNX. TheStreet lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MGNX
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
