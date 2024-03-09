Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 2,101 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $20,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,617,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,537 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $15,954.06.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.54 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
