Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 2,101 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $20,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,617,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,537 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $15,954.06.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.54 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

