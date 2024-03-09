Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CMO John Jude Jones Sells 1,505 Shares of Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.20 and its 200-day moving average is $194.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

