Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS.

MRVL stock traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 40,992,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,295,111. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

