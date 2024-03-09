Mask Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $483.94 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $483.94 million and $158.44 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00007358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,025,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.