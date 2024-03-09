Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
MHH opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.