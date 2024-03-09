Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.