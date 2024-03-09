McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.53. 2,085,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,109. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.