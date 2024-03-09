McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,632. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.