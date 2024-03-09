McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.
PPL Price Performance
Shares of PPL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,632. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
PPL Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.