McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526. The company has a market cap of $105.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

