McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 778 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. 5,278,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,418. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,918. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

