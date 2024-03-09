Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.91.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $85.13 on Monday. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.