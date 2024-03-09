Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HP by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

