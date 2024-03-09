Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $212.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.55.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Argus boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

