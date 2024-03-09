Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $9.82 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR stock opened at $7,654.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,150.32 and a 52-week high of $7,825.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7,306.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,568.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

