Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day moving average is $130.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.