Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 14 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $4,150,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 109.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 104.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,496.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,451.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,445.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

